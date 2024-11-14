NFL Predictions: Predicting all 32 teams' starting quarterbacks in 2025
AFC South
Houston Texans - CJ Stroud
CJ Stroud is not going anywhere for the Houston Texans. I understand that this season has been a bit of a struggle, but it's the offensive line that is making life hard for Stroud. The injuries have also mounted on offense. Stefon Diggs is out for the season, and they've been without Nico Collins for a few weeks now.
Stroud is not going anywhere, and the Texans are still 6-4, lead the division, and are in great shape for the long-term. I would expect another aggressive offseason from Nick Caserio in shoring up that offensive line for the long-term.
Indianapolis Colts - Anthony Richardson
This may be a bit of a controversial pick, but it was announced on Wednesday that the Colts would be going back to Anthony Richardson as their starting QB for the rest of the season. If he does start all seven remaining games, he'd have a full 17-game sample size, and with the 2025 NFL Draft class not projected to be very good at QB, and with the Colts likely not picking inside the top-5, they may decide that Richardson is still their best option.
Jacksonville Jaguars - Trevor Lawrence
The Jacksonville Jaguars have failed to build around Trevor Lawrence, but I do not think it's crazy to say that Lawrence has not been as good as many of us thought he would be coming into his NFL career. He's not going anywhere, but we can expect some massive changes with the Jaguars coaching staff and front office if you ask me.
Tennessee Titans - Brock Purdy
OK, stay with me here. There seems to be a chance that the contract negotiations with the San Francisco 49ers and Brock Purdy end up not working out. And from 2017-2022, current Titans GM Ran Carthon was with the 49ers in the front office.
Well, what happens if the 49ers and Purdy's agency just can't come to an agreement? A trade would have to be likely. You see while Purdy is a good QB, he's obviously a bit limited, and that may force the 49ers to draw a hard line in the sand. This could allow the Titans to swing a trade, get a top-13 QB and hit the ground running.
Tennessee clearly got the defense right, and inserting Purdy into this lineup could put the Titans on the map. It sounds crazy, but it may not be.