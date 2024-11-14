NFL Predictions: Predicting all 32 teams' starting quarterbacks in 2025
AFC East
Buffalo Bills - Josh Allen
Josh Allen is having quite the year for the Buffalo Bills, who are now 8-2 on the season and play the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11 in a game that could truly put both teams to the test. Allen is obviously Buffalo’s starter for the long-term, and I would not be shocked to see the team extend Allen in 2025 and make him one of the highest paid QBs in the NFL.
He’s playing on the first extension he signed a few years ago. It may be time for a new one.
New England Patriots - Drake Maye
Drake Maye has looked pretty solid for the New England Patriots in his rookie season, and that’s saying something. He’s playing behind the worst offensive line in football and throwing to the worst group of playmakers on football as well.
If Maye can take the next step in 2025 and the Patriots can add adequate talent around Maye, watch out. This team may not be all that far away from competing. He was the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and should enjoy a long and successful NFL career.
Miami Dolphins - Tua Tagovailoa
Tua Tagovailoa simply cannot stay healthy, which is a huge concern. It may be more of a concern that the Miami Dolphins also paid him like one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL, one thing he is not. Tagovailoa is a lot closer to Kirk Cousins or Derek Carr than he is Josh Allen, Joe Burrow and others.
If the Dolphins want to get the most out of their QB, they need to invest in the best backup QB money can buy and invest into more quality starters along their offensive line. That could be the winning formula.
New York Jets - Shedeur Sanders
How about this? One team I do believe Deion Sanders would allow his son Shedeur to get drafted to is the New York Jets, as weird as that sounds. It does seem like a distinct possibility that Sanders will step in if a certain team wants to take his son in the 2025 NFL Draft. With as dysfunctional as the Jets have been, you’d think this would not work out.
But part of me thinks that the Sanders family would love to be the ones to help revive the Jets organization.