NFL Predictions: Predicting all 32 teams' starting quarterbacks in 2025
NFC South
New Orleans Saints - Spencer Rattler
The New Orleans Saints are in a tough situation, and it would make no sense to keep Derek Carr beyond this year. Rookie QB Spencer Rattler could end up as the starter in New Orleans, especially if they finally accept reality and embrace a full-scale rebuild.
As we have mentioned before, the projected QB class in the 2025 NFL Draft is not all that great, so there may not be much to pick from if you’re the Saints. Their best option could be to start Rattler and take a chance on a QB in the middle or later rounds. It doesn’t sound like the best of situations, but that may be one of their only options.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Baker Mayfield
Baker Mayfield signed an extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last offseason, so he isn’t going anywhere, and he’s far from their issues. The Buccaneers need to overhaul their defense, so head coach Todd Bowles and GM Jason Licht can focus on rebuilding that.
Unless the team decides to change course, Baker Mayfield is returning to the Buccaneers in 2025.
Carolina Panthers - Garrett Nussmeier
I mean, I guess? The Carolina Panthers should probably not start Bryce Young in 2025. I understand this team has won two games in a row, but Young is just not an NFL-caliber QB in my opinion. Panthers head coach Dave Canales could get a shot to take a QB of his choosing, and Garrett Nussmeier of LSU could be a quiet name that ends up sneaking into the first round.
It would not be wise for the Panthers to somehow acquire a veteran and try some sort of patch-work method.
Atlanta Falcons - Michael Penix Jr
Spoiler alert: Kirk Cousins will not start for the Atlanta Falcons in 2025 in these NFL quarterback predictions. His contract is actually tradeable next offseason, and it would not make much sense for the Falcons to sit Michael Penix Jr for a second year in a row.
The Falcons may be able to get a draft pick or two back for Cousins in a trade if they feel that Penix is ready. With my prediction that Brock Purdy starts for the Tennessee Titans in 2025, you can probably guess where I have Cousins going…