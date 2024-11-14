NFL Predictions: Predicting all 32 teams' starting quarterbacks in 2025
NFC West
San Francisco 49ers - Kirk Cousins
So, if you followed me earlier, you probably will have concluded that the San Francisco 49ers are going to trot out Kirk Cousins as their starting QB in this prediction. Brock Purdy was traded to the Tennessee Titans and Michael Penix Jr was instilled as the starting QB in Atlanta, which leaves Cousins to reunite with Kyle Shanahan.
The one downside here is that while Cousins may be a slight upgrade over Brock Purdy, he’d also be in his age-37 season in 2025, so that could really speed up their clock in the quest to find a legitimate, long-term starter who is a tier above their previous QBs in Purdy, Jimmy Garoppolo, and now Cousins.
Arizona Cardinals - Kyler Murray
Kyler Murray is an elite QB and I am tired of us not holding him in a higher regard. The Arizona Cardinals are 6-4 this year and lead the NFC West. Folks, this team could be a serious contender in 2025 and beyond, and it would not shock me if Murray got some MVP votes in 2024.
He is one of the few true dual-threat passers in the NFL today.
Seattle Seahawks - Geno Smith
I do not think Geno Smith is a very good quarterback, and there seems to be a very loud, but small sect of people in the NFL world that seems to talk him up like he’s some sort of underrated QB that we need to take more seriously. The Seattle Seahawks may go QB hunting this coming offseason for a long-term answer, but they may also feel comfortable starting Smith in 2025, which could be the last year he starts for the team.
Los Angeles Rams - Matthew Stafford
Matthew Stafford’s statistical production never seems to do justice on just how good he truly is. Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams lost what felt like a must-win game in Week 10 against the Miami Dolphins. The Rams and Stafford are headed toward a divorce within the next couple of years in my opinion, but the two sides may feel comfortable to run it back at least through 2025.