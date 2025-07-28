NFL Predictions: Predicting breakout players for all AFC teams in 2025

Baltimore Ravens: Tavius Robinson, EDGE

As impressed as we all are with the way Kyle Van Noy has managed to be something of an ageless wonder as his career has progressed, the Ravens are going to want some of their younger guys off the edge to really start developing in the near future. Tavius Robinson was a 4th-round pick in 2023 who had a quiet 12 QB hits and 3.5 sacks last season. He could be a player on an upward trajectory to watch.

Pittsburgh Steelers: 3/5 of the offensive line

More specifically, from the middle to the right tackle spots. The Steelers got some young guys some much-needed experience last year with Zach Frazier and Mason McCormick playing the majority of snaps, but 2024 first-round pick Troy Fautanu is going to be a full-time starter for the first time. The Steelers have a young, talented, almost entirely home-grown offensive line at this point. It's going to be fascinating to see how they work together as the year goes along.

Cincinnati Bengals: Kris Jenkins Jr., DL

The Cincinnati Bengals are going to be praying to the football gods for a variety of breakouts on the defensive side of the ball this coming season, especially up front. As bad as this defense was last year, it's not exactly for lack of trying in the NFL Draft. The Bengals have a bunch of guys on that side of the ball taken in the first three rounds of the draft, and Kris Jenkins Jr. has a chance to be a stud for them after racking up 3.0 sacks as a rookie.

Cleveland Browns: Isaiah McGuire, DE

At some point, a young player opposite Myles Garrett on the Cleveland Browns' defensive line is going to come through and become another staple piece for the organization. There are a couple of options for the Browns but Isaiah McGuire had 2.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and nine QB hits last year. This could be the big breakthrough season he needs in 2025.