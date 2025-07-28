NFL Predictions: Predicting breakout players for all AFC teams in 2025

Buffalo Bills: Keon Coleman, WR

Again, we don't always love to go with the low-hanging fruit for every team, but Keon Coleman is a pretty obvious breakthrough candidate this year for the Buffalo Bills. Josh Palmer, oddly enough, could also be an interesting breakout player as a free agent signing, but Coleman showed some nice flashes last year as a rookie and should be an even more featured weapon in 2025.

Miami Dolphins: Storm Duck, CB

Pressure will either make diamonds or draft needs out of the cornerback position group this year for the Miami Dolphins. They're putting a ton of faith in their young guys, and Storm Duck is one of the most promising. He's got the best name of anyone on this list and after playing 358 snaps as a rookie, this young player is ready to spread his wings in year two.

New York Jets: Olu Fashanu, LT

The New York Jets got themselves a steal in last year's draft when they selected offensive tackle Olu Fashanu. After playing right tackle last year with Tyron Smith on the roster, Fashanu is kicking back over to his more natural left tackle position after the departure of Smith and the arrival of 2025 first-round pick Armand Membou on the right side. I think it's going to be a huge year for Fashanu.

New England Patriots: Drake Maye, QB

Part of the problem with the Patriots' roster right now is the lack of potential breakout candidates beyond Drake Maye. But Maye is the most obvious breakout player candidate in the entire NFL, so we can't not put him here. The honorable mention section will matter almost as much for the Pats, who need guys to step up on both sides of the ball. If the Patriots have to manifest a breakout player this year, maybe that becomes wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk, who has been disappointing as a 2nd-round pick so far.