NFL Predictions: Predicting every double-digit win team for 2026

Houston Texans: 12-5

The Houston Texans, despite beginning the season 0-3, finished 12-5. I am not sure it's possible for as team as good as Houston on paper to begin the 2026 seasin 0-3. While we are predicting the same regular season record as last year, it'll be a much more consistent, even 12-win season. On paper, this could be a top-3 team in football.

The big question mark is CJ Stroud, though, as he's been rather average these past two seasons. He enjoyed one of the best rookie seasons in the history of the NFL, but hasn't been able to find that spark. If nothing else, the floor is very high for this franchise.

Jacksonville Jaguars: 10-7

The Jacksonville Jaguars lost Travis Etienne and Devin Lloyd in free agency this offseason, so that is a big blow to the talent level. There's also an entire year's worth of film out on both sides of the ball after the year one coaching staff took the league by storm in 2025.

The Jaguars are still going to be a good team, but this could end up being one of those regression years. Despite our more modest prediction, Jacksonville is going to be in good hands for a long time with Liam Coen and Trevor Lawrence.

Buffalo Bills: 12-5

The Buffalo Bills made a major change this offseason, firing Sean McDermott and promoting Joe Brady. While they have failed to get over the hump in the playoffs, Buffalo has won double-digit games each year since 2019. Josh Allen has averaged a 12-5 record as a starter in the NFL, so we'll roll with that for 2026. The Bills are a good team, know how to win games, and should be able to retake the AFC East title, as the New England Patriots schedule gets a lot tougher.