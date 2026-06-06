NFL Predictions: Predicting every double-digit win team for 2026

Denver Broncos: 12-5

The Denver Broncos won 14 games during the 2025 season. Winning 11 games in a row at one point, the Broncos became late-game experts, winning a ton of last-second contests. On paper, this could be the most talented team in the AFC, especially after the major trade for Jaylen Waddle.

It's reasonable to expect a slight regression, simply because a 14-3 record leaves so little margin for error, and winning 11 in a row is simply not something that teams do that much. Still, though, a 12-5 record, in our predictions, would be good enough for another AFC West title.

Los Angeles Chargers: 10-7

The Los Angeles Chargers made a lot of good moves this offseason, but greatness has evaded this franchise for years now. Going 11-6 and losing in the Wild Card Round in each year of the Jim Harbaugh era thus far, what, exactly, did the Chargers do this offseason that would make you think things would change?

They did not add as much talent as the Broncos did, and I could even argue that the Kansas City Chiefs adding Kenneth Walker III into the backfield gets them that much closer to LA. The Chargers are a rock-solid football team, but there isn't anything that this team will do notably well.

Remember, their former defensive coordinator is now the head coach of the Ravens.

NFC

Detroit Lions: 13-4

Let's kick it off with the Detroit Lions in the NFC, finishing with 13 wins in our predictions. Another hyper-talented team, Detroit, despite dealing with poor defense and a ton of injuries, won nine games in 2025, and also won 27 regular season games combined across the 2023 and 2024 seasons. That 2023 season included a trip to the NFC Championship Game.

The Lions are going to get back on track in a big way and will also enjoy better injury luck as well.