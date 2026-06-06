NFL Predictions: Predicting every double-digit win team for 2026

Green Bay Packers: 11-6

The Green Bay Packers have not won more than 11 games in a season since the final years of the Aaron Rodgers era, and it really make you wonder if those last few seasons with Rodgers at the helm is what was carrying this team.

In a similiar boat to the Chargers, the Packers are good, not great. Sure, the Packers have some great players like Micah Parsons and Tucker Kraft, but this franchise has kind of been treading in these waters for years now.

In fact, quarterback Jordan Love has won exactly nine starts in each year of his starting career. The Packers are consistently, but consistently good, not great.

Chicago Bears: 10-7

The Chicago Bears were one of the more fun teams in the NFL this year, winning 11 games. However, that defense was a major issue. Outside of a ton of turnovers, the Bears weren't particularly great at stopping the run or defending the pass. The Bears allowed just under 2,300 yards on the ground last year.

The defense did see a bunch of change, but there's no guarantee it'll all come together. A slight regression in the win column will hit the Bears in 2026. While things are trending in the right direction, defensive uncertainty is center stage.

I'd even also add in Caleb Williams' completion percentage, which concerningly dipped below 60 percent in 2025.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 10-7

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers seem to be the best team in the NFL at achieving nine or 10 wins. After a messier year in 2025, the Bucs will get back on track and enjoy a more consistent campaign from Baker Mayfield, while also returning to the top of the NFC South in the process.

Since the Bucs had typically done that prior to 2025, there's reason to believe that this franchise will figure it out and course correct after a year in which they only won eight games.