NFL Predictions: Predicting every double-digit win team for 2026

Dallas Cowboys: 10-7

This group of teams is going to be a bit funny, as you'll see we're predicting all of Dallas, Philadelphia, and Washington to win 10 games in the 2026 season. The Cowboys fielded one of the best offenses in the NFL in 2025, but also fielded one of the worst defenses. The offense is back and ready for another strong year, and the defense did see a ton of change.

While the change could blossom in 2026, the Cowboys do have a new, year one defensive coordinator and a lot of new faces. Things could simply take some time to get going, but at the same time, an average defense is all this team would need to win 10 games.

Philadelphia Eagles: 10-7

The Eagles now have a major hole on offense at wide receiver, as AJ Brown was traded to the Patriots. There's another new change at offensive coordinator, too, and as we all know, Jalen Hurts is limited as a passer.

Despite the Eagles having gone through some dysfunction in recent years, this team has still been good enough to win double-digit games, and I do not anticipate that not being the case in 2026. The defense is going to be top-tier, and the offense still sports enough talent to help this team to another strong year.

Washington Commanders: 10-7

Washington added a ton of talent this offseason in free agency, reshaping the defense overall. After a 12-5 season in 2024, the Commanders did a total 180, finishing 5-12 in 2025.

I am not sure this team is quite good enough to win 12 games, especially given Jayden Daniels and his injury concerns, but this operation appeared to be elevated this offseason with all the added talent, so we'll slot them at 10-7 in our predictions for 2026.