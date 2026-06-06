NFL Predictions: Predicting every double-digit win team for 2026

Los Angeles Rams: 14-3

We've adjusted the Los Angeles Rams win total, now predicting them to win 14 games. The Rams added Myles Garrett in a mega trade recently, while also adding Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson earlier in the offseason.

On paper, this comfortably feels like the best roster in the NFL, featuring an insanely talented defense, a great offensive line, stellar weapons, and the reigning MVP in Matthew Stafford. It may end up being a shock if the Rams do not win it all this year.

A year after winning 12 games, the Rams increase their win total by two in our predictions.

Seattle Seahawks: 12-5

Seattle will win two fewer games this year in our predictions. Despite winning it all in 2025, the Seahawks being able to sustain that high level of success might be a bit unlikely. the Super Bowl hangover is a real thing, and the Seahawks did lose their starting running back, and cornerback Riq Woolen in free agency.

This team is well-coached enough to be among the best in the league, but we'll see a slight drop off in 2026. With how deep the defense is and how strong head coach Mike Macdonald is, this team is still going to be quite good.

San Francisco 49ers: 11-6

The San Francisco 49ers might end up being the best third-place team in NFL history in 2026. This team does appear to have what it takes to win it all. Going 12-5 in 2025, the 49ers were in third in the division, but still managed to win 12 games despite a ton of injuries.

They'll go 11-6 and be our last team in our predictions to finish with double-digit wins in 2026. We've seen this team not fully been able to shake the injury bug in the Kyle Shanahan era, and that's been an unfortunate trend during his head coaching tenure.

Given how tough the NFC West is, and the Niners having some injury concerns seemingly every year, an 11-6 record could be a realistic prediction.