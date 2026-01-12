NFL Predictions: Predicting every head coach hire in 2026 offseason cycle

Miami Dolphins: Jeff Hafley (Packers DC)

A lot of times when it comes to the NFL, it's all about who you know. The 'three degrees of separation' is always a fun game to play when it comes to major coaching changes, free agency, trades, etc. There are always more connections than you realize.

The Dolphins' situation might be one that involves some low-hanging fruit. Miami just hired Jon-Eric Sullivan as its new general manager, bringing the former Packers executive to South Beach. With Sullivan's connections to Green Bay, it could make a lot of sense for him to hire away Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, who has done a great job with that unit over the past two seasons.

You can't blame him too much for the way the defense played after losing both Micah Parsons and Devonte Wyatt down the stretch, either.

Atlanta Falcons: John Harbaugh (former Ravens HC)

When it comes to hiring a big-name head coach, ownership matters. The Atlanta Falcons have an owner in Arthur Blank who will be willing to do whatever it takes to win, and offer the type of security and stability a coach like John Harbaugh is coveting now that he's a free agent.

There have been rumors that Harbaugh wants final say over the roster, and perhaps the ability to pick his own general manager. The Falcons can offer that opportunity. Most of the other teams on this list already have a general manager in place. In fact, all of them do. The Falcons, right now, are the only team that offers the chance for Harbaugh to potentially choose his own GM.

Cleveland Browns: Mike McDaniel (former Dolphins HC)

The Browns might be getting gifted the ideal replacement for Kevin Stefanski as their next head coach. The Miami Dolphins surprisingly fired Mike McDaniel after having him assist in the search for a new GM, so he's looking for a new job this coming season.

While I'm not sure a top candidate like McDaniel is going to jump at the first opportunity presented to him, I also think he might be exactly the right type of guy to resurrect the Cleveland offense and get this team on the right track. He was able to do it for the Dolphins, even if things didn't end up the way they all hoped.