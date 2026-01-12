NFL Predictions: Predicting every head coach hire in 2026 offseason cycle

Tennessee Titans: Matt Nagy (Chiefs OC)

At this point, it feels like it would be a massive upset if the Titans didn't hire Matt Nagy. Even though the Titans have cast a very wide net in their head coach search, Nagy has ties to Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi, he's been a head coach before, and it just feels like things are trending in this direction.

Like it or not.

If it were up to me, I would be going hard after Klint Kubiak or Mike McDaniel, someone who could be expected to have a more direct impact on the development or Cam Ward.

Arizona Cardinals: Klint Kubiak (Seahawks OC)

There are two options I am going back and forth on here for the Arizona Cardinals. They could hire Vance Joseph and reunite with their former defensive coordinator, or they could switch things up from a defense-oriented head coach and go with Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.

There are pros and cons to both ideas. The idea of hiring Kubiak, however would allow the Cardinals to not only add one of the better offensive minds in the game, but steal him from a divisional opponent and weaken their staff at the same time.

Las Vegas Raiders: Brian Flores (Vikings DC)

Once again, the ties that bind. Tom Brady is part owner of the Las Vegas Raiders now, and he will know Brian Flores very well from their time together with the New England Patriots. And Flores deserves another shot to be a head coach in the NFL. He obviously knows how to call a defense, but his experience having a hand in just about every aspect of the team is very appealing.

Flores has been a head coach, defensive coordinator, scout, position coach, and just about everything in between.