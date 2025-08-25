NFL Predictions: Predicting every team's record before the 2025 season

AFC East

New England Patriots: 9-8

It would not surprise me in the slightest bit to see the Patriots back in the playoffs this coming season. I don’t think we’re going to see them turn it completely around this year, but Mike Vrabel is the right coach for this team, and Drake Maye might be the breakout player among breakout players in the NFL this coming season. The Pats obviously are more than just a few pieces away, but there’s enough meat on the bone right now to dig in a little bit. I think as much as they’ve been predicted as a breakout team, the Pats will be a tough out all year and could impact the AFC playoff race even if they don’t make it themselves.

Miami Dolphins: 8-9

I simply cannot get on board with the Dolphins at this point in time. With a healthy Tua Tagovailoa and a healthy everyone else, this team could definitely put up a lot of points, but the injury concerns have already piled up too quickly for this team. There’s youth in the trenches on both sides. The cornerback position might be the worst overall in the NFL until proven otherwise. It’s possible we could see a really rough year for the Dolphins.

New York Jets: 6-11

I do like the Jets’ process this offseason with a new general manager and a new head coach in place. I think you’ve obviously got to make bold changes when you bring in new leadership from the top, and swapping out Aaron Rodgers for Justin Fields is a risk worth taking with some actual long-term upside. I’m at least intrigued to see if it can work out, but hopes aren’t overly high at this stage. The Jets are going to have to prove over a long period of time that they can actually sustain something before I’m buying.

Buffalo Bills: 14-3

The Buffalo Bills should be right there, neck-and-neck with the Baltimore Ravens for the race to the top of the AFC mountain. The AFC has a number of outstanding top-end teams but the Bills are arguably the class of the conference. With the reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen under center, the Bills are going to be in every single game they play. Not every team has the luxury of a single player who can dig their team out of a hole. Just like the Ravens, anything short of a Super Bowl win this year for the Bills is a disaster.