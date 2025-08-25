NFL Predictions: Predicting every team's record before the 2025 season

NFC North

Detroit Lions: 12-5

The Detroit Lions could be in for a bit of a regression this season, but let’s remember that their regression is coming down from a 15-win season just last year. The Lions are really good. The standard has become exceptionally high, but losing offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to the Bears and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn to the Jets is a big deal. And I’m not sure how easy it’s going to be for them to thrive despite those changes.

Minnesota Vikings: 10-7

I want to pick the Vikings to be better than this. They were 14-3 last year, but that was an overachieving year for them, and the circumstances are different this year. Does Kevin O’Connell deserve the benefit of the doubt given his track record? Absolutely. But JJ McCarthy is essentially a rookie quarterback coming off of injury and the Vikings are already down one of their top receivers to start the year (Jordan Addison suspension). This is such a good roster and such a good coaching staff. I’d be surprised at less than 10 wins.

Chicago Bears: 9-8

I’ll buy the Bears hype enough to project them to have a winning record. In fact, I think we could see every team in the NFC North finish with a winning record this coming season. Wouldn’t that be wild…?

The Bears 2025 season obviously hinges on whether or not Caleb Williams can take the proverbial next step, and I believe he can. He’s too talented, and Ben Johnson is too good of a head coach. Not to mention, the supporting cast is too good. But what happens if Williams can’t take that step this year? Things could get interesting really fast in Chicago with how beloved Tyson Bagent is. I’m not saying anything, I’m just saying.

Green Bay Packers: 12-5

I’ve got the Lions and Packers finishing this upcoming season with the same record, so we’ll have to wait and see what that means in terms of who wins the division, but I’m liking the Packers a lot this season. The major question mark I have about this roster going into the year is the cornerback position, but this team was so good at turning the ball over last year from other sources that they might be fine. Jordan Love is ready to take that next step into the top tier of NFL quarterbacks if he isn’t there already.