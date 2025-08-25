NFL Predictions: Predicting every team's record before the 2025 season

NFC South

Atlanta Falcons: 8-9

We’re begging for someone to challenge the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South, because right now, they look like they’re just going to run away with this division. If anyone is going to contend with them, it might be the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons need young defensive players to step up right when the season gets rolling, because they undoubtedly have pieces offensively. I just don’t feel confident putting them in that 9-10 win range yet.

Carolina Panthers: 7-10

The Panthers are the other team I’m not 100 percent sure what to do with at this point. On the one hand, how could it possibly get worse than what they had defensively last year? On the other hand, what if it gets worse? I like what we saw down the stretch last year from Carolina’s offense, and the weapons are improved once again. The offense shouldn’t be the problem for this team. But they need some young guys to step up on defense or it’ll be another long year.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 11-6

Part of me feels like 11 wins could be the absolute floor for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this coming season. They’ve got all the makings of a surprise contender in the NFC, and I think they could challenge the Philadelphia Eagles. It would not surprise me one bit if they were playing the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. Of course, just like with any team, staying healthy is of paramount importance, and the Bucs have dealt with a lot of injuries in recent years. But if this team is healthy, they’re a legit contender in the NFC.

New Orleans Saints: 4-13

It does feel a little bit generous to project three or four wins for the Saints, but hear me out. The Saints don’t have that bad of a roster overall, especially on the defensive front. Yes, the Saints have probably one of the worst quarterback situations in the league, right there with the Browns, but that’s the one area of this team you’d point out as being really ugly. There are other areas with question marks, but the Saints do have a lot of veterans and could end up being a little better than people expect.