NFL Predictions: Predicting every team's record before the 2025 season

NFC East

New York Giants: 7-10

This record prediction might surprise some, because I don’t view the Giants as being the horrendous embarrassment a lot of people seem to think they will be this coming season. Do the Giants have a legitimate QB controversy on their hands with how well Jaxson Dart played in the preseason? Maybe. The Giants do have someone they can actually turn to if things go poorly with Russell Wilson, and their defensive front is outstanding. That’s going to raise the floor of this team. They could be sneaky dangerous.

Philadelphia Eagles: 13-4

I thought about putting 12-5 for the Eagles here, but the more you think about it, the harder it is to find five losses for this team. The Eagles may have lost some pieces and coaches, but they are still a well-oiled machine with elite players on both sides of the ball. And the fact that they have Vic Fangio running the defense is a huge advantage over the rest of the league. I’d be a little shocked if the Eagles weren’t representing the NFC in the Super Bowl again this year.

Washington Commanders: 11-6

I still view the Commanders as a top team in the NFC, but I’m not sold that they are going to be as good or better than we saw from them last year. Jayden Daniels is outstanding, the offensive line got a major upgrade, but the Commanders were the 2nd-worst team in the NFL just two seasons ago. They had a lot of work that needed to be done, and they were ahead of schedule with the way they played last year. I’m skeptical that this team has the pass rush to be able to win 12 or more games again this season, and I don’t think 11 wins is the floor, by any means.

Dallas Cowboys: 8-9

You can flip those numbers whichever way you want. The Cowboys have the feel of a .500 team, but you obviously can’t go .500 in today’s NFL. I struggle with this projection a little bit because the Cowboys have won 12 games almost like clockwork when Dak Prescott is actually healthy. The Micah Parsons drama is getting out of hand. I’m not sold on Brian Schottenheimer as a head coach. I don’t like the running back group in Dallas. The Cowboys have a lot to like this season, but they are going to be a frustrating team week-to-week, is my guess.