NFL Predictions: Predicting every team's record before the 2025 season

NFC West

Seattle Seahawks: 8-9

I’m going to need to see what the Seahawks had in mind with their wholesale changes offensively before I cast too harsh of a judgment here. Part of me wants to predict six wins, but that would be selling the Seattle defense a little short, as well as what Sam Darnold did last year. But is Darnold going to be able to duplicate what he did in Minnesota now that he’s out in Seattle? Why did the Seahawks trade DK Metcalf again? I didn’t love this team’s offseason, to be honest, but they could end up surprising me (and many others).

San Francisco 49ers: 11-6

The 49ers are one team I will always have unwavering faith in. Kyle Shanahan is such a good coach, and the 49ers were able to bring back Robert Saleh this offseason as their defensive coordinator. Even with so much youth on this team defensively, Saleh is going to have those guys prepared every week, and the 49ers have the core offensively to be a top-tier team in the NFC once again. Health will be the biggest concern for this team once again, but my optimism for the 49ers is unquestionably through the roof at this point.

Arizona Cardinals: 10-7

The Arizona Cardinals are a fun preseason pick for a lot of people to be a surprise playoff team in the NFC. But if everyone is predicting it, are they really a surprise? I think 10 wins is a fair projection for this team based on where they’ve been trending under head coach Jonathan Gannon. Gannon has had his guys playing hard each of his first two years with the Cardinals, and now he’s got the best collection of talent that he’s had in his three years there. If the Cardinals get a breakthrough year from Marvin Harrison Jr., they’re going to be dangerous in the NFC West.

Los Angeles Rams: 11-6

If Matthew Stafford is fully healthy, the Rams are one of the best teams in the NFC. They are just so well-rounded as a roster overall, and the addition of Davante Adams at receiver gets me really excited to see them play. The Rams don’t have many real weaknesses, except for the cornerback position. They tried (and failed) to bring Jalen Ramsey back into the mix. With all the talent the Rams have on the offensive side of the ball as well as on their defensive front, it’s hard to see them winning fewer than 11 games if Stafford is on the field.