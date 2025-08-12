NFL Predictions: Predicting every team's record for 2025 after preseason opener

NFC East

1. Philadelphia Eagles: 13-4

There’s always going to be a bit of a hangover after you win a Super Bowl, and that’s the crack in the door that other teams in the NFC East are going to try to exploit this coming season. The Eagles lost some guys on the offensive and defensive lines, and those losses in the trenches can be huge over the course of a season. The Eagles still have one of the best defensive coordinators in the league, however, and 12 or 13 wins is probably the floor.

2. Washington Commanders: 11-6

The Washington Commanders were the biggest shocker of the 2024 NFL season, going from picking 2nd overall in the 2025 NFL Draft to finishing second place in the NFC overall. The Commanders were outstanding a year ago, but how far ahead of their rebuild were they? And can they stay that far ahead? General manager Adam Peters still has a lot of work to do on his roster defensively, especially in the pass rush department. This is one of the oldest rosters in the NFL and we’ll see how that impacts the Commanders over an 18-week season.

3. Dallas Cowboys: 10-7

As much as you have to consider all of the drama with the Dallas Cowboys in the contract department, there is no doubt that this team plays really well when Dak Prescott is under center. In the regular season, at least. A healthy Prescott is a recipe for at least 10 wins, and if history is any indicator, probably closer to 12. The Cowboys added George Pickens this offseason to get a much-needed upgrade to their offensive weaponry, but can that defense hold up? And is Micah Parsons even going to play?

4. New York Giants: 8-9

The floor is raised for the New York Giants for one big reason – the defensive line. The Giants are a team that could be legitimately dangerous in the NFC East this season thanks to an elite pass rush. Everyone benefits from having a dominant pass rush. It can get your defense off the field quickly, help create more turnovers, and steal your offense extra possessions. Not to mention, closing out games…