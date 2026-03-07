NFL Predictions: Predicting every team's starting QB for the 2026 season

AFC West starting QBs in 2026

Denver Broncos: Bo Nix

The Denver Broncos could have won a Super Bowl this past season if it weren't for Bo Nix suffering a season-ending ankle injury in the team's playoff win over the Buffalo Bills. Denver's future looks bright, and Bo Nix looks like a legit franchise quarterback. If he can play his best ball in year three, he will be in line for the biggest contract in Denver Broncos history.

Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert

The Chargers need to focus on getting Justin Herbert proper protection. The way this man was destroyed this past season is unacceptable roster malpractice. You can't control injuries, but the Chargers have cut Mekhi Becton and could lose Zion Johnson at guard. And the health going forward for Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt must be monitored, especially with the nature of Slater's injury. Herbert is a game-changer when he's on top of his game.

Kansas City Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes/Jameis Winston

When healthy, Patrick Mahomes is the unquestioned starter in Kansas City, obviously. But will he start every game this season? The timing of his injury last year has at least cast some doubt over the idea of his availability for all 18 weeks of the regular season. I could see the Chiefs turning to a veteran free agent like Russell Wilson, Marcus Mariota, Jameis Winston, or a reunion with someone like Carson Wentz or Gardner Minshew. They need someone with experience to back up Mahomes.

Las Vegas Raiders: Russell Wilson/Fernando Mendoza

The Raiders have officially moved on from Geno Smith, so if they want to give Fernando Mendoza time to grow behind the scenes, they'll have to go after another veteran to start off the offseason. Russell Wilson crossed paths with Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak when the two were in Denver back in 2022. Those might not be memories they want to relive, but Wilson isn't a long-term plan. Mendoza will take over at some point this coming season.