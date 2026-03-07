NFL Predictions: Predicting every team's starting QB for the 2026 season

AFC South starting QBs in 2026

Houston Texans: CJ Stroud

There is no question that the Texans believe in CJ Stroud as the franchise quarterback...for the time being. Houston's offense may have bigger problems than Stroud, but it's also fair to say his play has regressed over the last two seasons, at least a little bit. How quickly -- or not -- will the Texans make a declaration about his long-term situation with the team with a new contract?

Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence

Trevor Lawrence's game took off under new head coach Liam Coen last year, which was great to see. The Jaguars are true contenders in the AFC when Lawrence is at his best, and he was one of the most dialed in quarterbacks late last season, at least in the regular season. We'll see how he progresses with another year in Coen's offense.

Indianapolis Colts: Daniel Jones

The Colts placed the transition tag on Daniel Jones, so barring something unexpected, he should be back with the organization in 2026. And that's the right call, considering how well Jones played and how good the Colts were when he was healthy. The Colts are the best situation for Jones going forward, and vice versa.

Tennessee Titans: Cam Ward

The Titans believe they have a franchise quarterback in Cam Ward, and we all saw glimpses of why they believe that last season. Rookies aren't always going to come in and light it up, so you have to see them take steps throughout the season, and that's exactly what Ward did. He should be expected to take a huge jump this year with Brian Daboll coaching up the offense.