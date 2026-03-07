NFL Predictions: Predicting every team's starting QB for the 2026 season

NFC North starting QBs in 2026

Chicago Bears: Caleb Williams

There will be no drama with the Bears and their starting quarterback situation. The pairing of Caleb Williams and head coach Ben Johnson is working out well so far, and Williams will be expected to take yet another massive leap forward in this offense in 2026. The Bears have found their guy, and Williams was back to his playmaking self after a tough rookie year.

Green Bay Packers: Jordan Love

Jordan Love's injuries this past season ultimately plagued the Packers, but there's zero question about his status as this team's franchise quarterback. The Packers have clearly pushed the chips all-in on Jordan Love and the current team, trading for Micah Parsons and extending both GM Brian Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur. Love is a star.

Minnesota Vikings: Kyler Murray

It's sad to think this way, but it really feels like the ship has sailed for JJ McCarthy with the Minnesota Vikings. It's still possible that he could start some games for that team in 2026, but if that happens, I think it's only going to be because the player who takes his job gets hurt. Kyler Murray makes a ton of sense for the Vikings and certainly the Vikings make a ton of sense for Murray as a short-term situation.

Detroit Lions: Jared Goff

The Lions have a new play-caller for Jared Goff this year (Drew Petzing) after seeing just how badly they were missing Ben Johnson in his first year with the Bears. Goff and the offense struggled with consistency, but he'll be able to bounce back. At this point, the question is whether or not the Lions can win a title with Goff, but they're committed to him.