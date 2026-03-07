NFL Predictions: Predicting every team's starting QB for the 2026 season

AFC North starting QBs in 2026

Pittsburgh Steelers: Aaron Rodgers

It feels likely that we'll see a reunion between not only Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers this offseason, but between Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy. McCarthy is getting the chance to coach his hometown team in Pittsburgh and Rodgers can reunite with the head coach he won a Super Bowl with once upon a time in Green Bay. We'll believe it's Rodgers's last dance when we see it.

Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow

The Bengals don't have a question mark at the quarterback position, apart from the fact that Burrow starting all of the games for this team might be a lofty assumption. Jake Browning isn't good enough to be this team's backup, so maybe the Bengals will get involved in the high-end backup QB market.

For a team with Super Bowl aspirations, having a quality backup is essential and I wouldn't be shocked to see the Bengals pick up someone like Marcus Mariota.

Baltimore Ravens: Lamar Jackson

The Ravens regressed badly this past season, and a big part of that was the play of Lamar Jackson. Obviously, when Jackson is at his best, there are few quarterbacks in the NFL that present as much of a challenge for defenses. But when he's off, he's off. The Ravens have a new OC in Declan Doyle, who will perhaps want to raise the floor behind Jackson. But there's no doubt about this team's starter.

Cleveland Browns: Shedeur Sanders/Deshaun Watson

It should come as no surprise that the Browns were the hardest team on this list to predict. Not only do the Browns lack great options on their own roster at the quarterback position, but who is going to want to come and play for this team? It seems like the options are relatively limited right now, but we'll see if Todd Monken can recruit someone to come in.

For now, I'm projecting Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson as the leaders in the clubhouse to start the most games for this team in 2026.