NFL Predictions: Predicting every team's starting QB for the 2026 season

NFC East starting QBs in 2026

Philadelphia Eagles: Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles' offense were absolutely atrocious much of last season. Not that the Eagles are thinking this way, but the fan base is fed up with all the three-and-outs and inefficiency in the passing game. It's too unpredictable given the pay grades of the stars on this team. Jalen Hurts is under a lot of pressure to bounce back this season.

Dallas Cowboys: Dak Prescott

When healthy, Dak Prescott is still playing at an MVP level. The Cowboys just flat-out wasted a year of his prime by trading away Micah Parsons right before the start of the season, so we'll see how they atone for that mistake in 2026. Prescott is not only playing elite ball, but the Cowboys have surrounded him with great talent at the skill positions.

Washington Commanders: Jayden Daniels/Tua Tagovailoa

David Blough is taking over the offensive operation for the Commanders, and it will be fascinating to see if Washington brings in another experienced backup behind Jayden Daniels. Daniels obviously dealt with a lot of injuries over the past year, but he'll be expected to get back to the form we saw from him during the 2024 season when the Commanders reached the NFC Championship Game.

If/when Tua Tagovailoa hits free agency, I could see him being a strong option to back up Jayden Daniels for a year while he rehabs his value.

New York Giants: Jaxson Dart

John Harbaugh is inheriting a really solid overall roster with the Giants, but there is a lot of growth and maturation that needs to happen with Jaxson Dart this coming season. Dart is talented, he's athletic, and he's got a big arm, but he puts himself in harm's way with the way he plays. He's got to learn how to be a professional quarterback and this will be a prove-it year for him in that regard. The talent is there.