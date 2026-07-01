NFL Predictions: Predicting the 5 worst teams when the 2026 season ends

Along with it not being hard to identify the best teams in the NFL for this season, it should not be that hard to identify the worst teams, as well. Sure, there are some teams not projected to amount to much that can shock many, but, typically, the worst of the worst will continue to be that into and throughout the season.

For example, no one is thinking the Los Angeles Rams are going to be a bottom-5 team this year, and the same could be said for the Arizona Cardinals - no one thinks this team is winning it all. We recently predicted the five best teams when the 2026 regular season ends, and we feel pretty confident about those predictions.

Let's do the same exact exercise, but switching it up to the five worst teams when the 2026 regular season ends, and we even included a record prediction for this group.

Predicting the five worst teams in the NFL when the 2026 regular season ends

32. Arizona Cardinals (2-15 prediction)

Unsurprisingly, the Cardinals come in at No. 32 in our worst team predictions for the 2026 season. The Cardinals are trapped in the best division in football, as the NFC West featured three legitimate contenders last year, and you could argue that two of those teams in Los Angeles and San Francisco got a lot better.

Seattle did lose some talent in the offseason, but with how well this team is coached, it's not going to be a shock if they still win double-digit games. You hate to say that the Cardinals have no hope in July, but it does feel that way for 2026.

31. New York Jets (2-15 prediction)

The New York Jets did add a good bit of talent this offseason, but I am just not buying it. Aaron Glenn proved that he wasn't cut out to be a head coach in this league during his rookie campaign in 2025. Sure, Glenn could take a step forward in that regard, but Glenn continually seemed to be overwhelmed.

Quarterback Geno Smith, who is now on his third team in as many years, has unfortunately played horrendous football the past two seasons and seems to be declining. The Jets do have three first-round picks in the 2027 NFL Draft, which is clearly the year this team is aiming for to make a franchise-altering change, but, as we approach 2026, it's clear that the Jets do not have a path to many wins.