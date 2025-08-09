NFL Predictions: Realistic best-case scenario for every AFC quarterback

Every NFL quarterback enters the 2025 season with hope, but for each is a different goal. For some, it is about getting their team over the hump in the playoffs. For others, it is proving to be the guy for a young team. Here is a look at some realistic best-case scenario for every AFC quarterback in 2025.

Buffalo Bills- Josh Allen

Finally get over the hump in the playoffs

Allen has done so much in his young career, but one thing he has failed to do is get over the hump in the postseason. In 2025, Allen will be under the microscope in January.

Miami Dolphins- Tua Tagovailoa

Prove he can win big games

While Tua Tagovailoa has shown that he is a good player, he has absolutely played horribly in big time matchups. Whether it is during the regular season in a big primetime game, or a cold playoff matchup, Tua needs to get the job done.

New England Patriots- Drake Maye

Take a big step forward in year 2

In his rookie year Maye showcased his immense talent. The roster is significantly better in 2025, and Maye has the chance to be really good early in his career.

New York Jets- Justin Fields

Prove he can be a starter in the NFL

So far Fields has not gotten the job done as a starting quarterback. Now he gets his last chance to prove himself with the Jets. If he can prove his worth, maybe the Jets will plan their future around Fields.

Baltimore Ravens- Lamar Jackson

Make it to the Super Bowl

Lamar Jackson has gotten close in the playoffs, but has never got over the hump. In 2025, the Ravens may have the best overall roster, and pressure will be on Lamar to get the job done.

Cincinnati Bengals- Joe Burrow

Get the Bengals back into Super Bowl contention.

In 2024 Burrow put together a masterclass of a season. Unfortunately, this was wasted due to a poor defense. In 2025, Burrow needs to continue to carry this team throughout the season, and get this roster back into contention.

Cleveland Browns- Joe Flacco

Hold the starting job, and lead Cleveland to being competitive

It is quite difficult to know who will be the starter in Cleveland. But if it is Flacco, the task is just to be good enough for the team. Help the young rookies, and get the team to become competitive.

Pittsburgh Steelers- Aaron Rodgers

Prove that age is just a number

The future Hall of Famer has little left to prove, but a dominant 2025 campaign that propels Pittsburgh on a deep playoff run could be the perfect addition to his legacy.

Houston Texans- C.J. Stroud

Lead Houston to the AFC Championship game

Stroud’s young career has been quite successful, but the team has failed to make that big jump. In 2025, the roster is quite good, and Stroud has a great chance to lead the team to a bigger stage.

Indianapolis Colts- Anthony Richardson

Stay healthy all year, and prove that your the guy

Unfortunately for Richardson, his young career has been killed by injuries. In 2025, if Richardson wants to prove why he is the guy, he must stay healthy and play well.

Jacksonville Jaguars- Trevor Lawrence

Make Jacksonville look smart for extending you

The Jaguars made Lawrence the fifth highest paid quarterback in the NFL. So far, Lawrence’s career has been a bit up and down. So for the deal to look good, Lawrence will need a better year in 2025.

Tennessee Titans- Cam Ward

Show why you were drafted number one overall

Ward’s mission this season is simple: play well. Wins are secondary, what matters most to Tennessee is proving that their No. 1 overall pick is truly the franchise piece they believed he would be.

Denver Broncos- Bo Nix

Lead Denver to a solid playoff run

Nix had a very successful rookie year, and now in 2025 the Broncos have one of the best rosters in the league. For Nix, the goal is very clear: lead the team to the playoffs, and win a game or more.

Kansas City Chiefs- Patrick Mahomes

Win another Super Bowl

Mahomes has the same objective every year, win a Super Bowl. This year is no different, as the Chiefs still possess one of the best units in the league.

Geno Smith- Las Vegas Raiders

Turn Vegas into actual competitors

Vegas has struggled for years, but this offseason they approached things with urgency. Trading for Geno was their boldest move, and now he’ll have the chance to prove his worth under the bright lights.

Justin Herbert- Los Angeles Chargers

Win a playoff game

Herbert has been dominant for years, but sadly the great play has not led to any playoff success. This season, the excuses run out. He has a great team, and needs to win at least one playoff game.