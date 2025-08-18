NFL Predictions: Records predictions for each AFC team in the 2025 season

The AFC could be a very deep conference in the 2025 NFL Season. Let's make record predictions for each team as preseason rolls on. Last year, there were some shocking events that went down in the AFC.

The Cincinnati Bengals totally missed the playoffs and were bounced out in the final week by the Denver Broncos, of all teams. The Los Angeles Chargers also shocked the NFL world a bit and more than doubled their win total from the season prior.

Well, the conference could again be wild and hectic as the 2025 NFL Season approaches, but as preseason finishes up, let's make record predictions for all 16 AFC teams.

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens: 13-4

With another top-tier roster, the Baltimore Ravens are set up to win a metric-ton of games in the 2025 NFL Season, but it's a totally different story when the playoffs roll around. They have not won multiple games in the postseason since 2012, and that's pretty telling, but when you look at the rest of the AFC North, it is hard to predict any team but Baltimore winning the division.

Cincinnati Bengals: 10-7

The Trey Hendrickson situation is still lingering over the Cincinnati Bengals' heads, but what if this team does field an average defense in 2025? The defense really doesn't have to be all that good given how elite the offense is. This team has gone 9-8 in each of the past two seasons, so a 10-7 record really isn't that crazy to predict.

Pittsburgh Steelers: 9-8

There are a ton of notable names on the Pittsburgh Steelers, but most of them just aren't the players they once were, so I would not expect the 2025 Pittsburgh Steelers to be any different than some of the prior teams we have seen. Aaron Rodgers is the QB and is likely playing just one year, and that might not be enough for them to get their chemistry down.

Cleveland Browns: 4-13

Joe Flacco is the starting QB of the Cleveland Browns, but it's likely in my eyes that rookie QB Shedeur Sanders will see the starting lineup at some point. No matter how you slice it, the Browns just won't be that good this year.