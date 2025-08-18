NFL Predictions: Records predictions for each AFC team in the 2025 season

AFC South

Houston Texans: 11-6

With the best roster in the division and a revamped offensive line, the Houston Texans could be in line for a ton of success in the 2025 NFL Season. The OL was a disaster in 2024 and a primary reason why this team was not any better from 2023 when they shocked the NFL world.

CJ Stroud is entering a crucial third year in the NFL, as in 2023 and 2024, Houston has gone 10-7, won the AFC South, and won one playoff game, and they can't keep doing that forever. Well, they improve on their win total from 2024 and see a modest improvement.

Jacksonville Jaguars: 8-9

I do like the Jacksonville Jaguars for the 2025 NFL Season, but this operation could take more than a year to get off the ground. Liam Coen should be able to stabilize the offense, but the roster does need more talent, and we're honestly not sure if Trevor Lawrence is actually the guy.

However, there are bits and pieces of a great roster here, and believe it or not, but former GM Trent Baalke did not leave this roster as much of a mess as you might think. Jacksonville goes 8-9 in our AFC record predictions for 2025.

Tennessee Titans: 6-11

The Tennessee Titans winning six games in the 2025 NFL Season would honestly be a huge plus for 2026 and beyond. They took Cam Ward with the first overall pick and do have a project on their hands. The roster needs another offseason or two of more talent, and Ward simply needs to develop.

There isn't a ton to like with this team, but like the Jaguars, they have bits and pieces of potentially being great.

Indianapolis Colts: 5-12

The Indianapolis Colts are really in a tough spot - GM Chris Ballard has done pretty well in the NFL Draft and has built a strong roster, but he's also missed on the most important position in all of sports. Neither Daniel Jones nor Anthony Richardson is going to be any good in the 2025 NFL Season, so the Colts will not only win a handful of games, but we could see some major changes coming as well. Indy is last at 5-12 in our record predictions.