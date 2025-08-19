NFL Predictions: Records predictions for each NFC team in the 2025 season

NFC South

Atlanta Falcons: 10-7

I am fully prepared to be wrong, but the Atlanta Falcons are going to breakout in the 2024 NFL Season and win 10 games, capturing the NFC South title and ending years of suffering. Michael Penix Jr is going to play his tail off thanks to a top offensive line and elite weapons, and the defense will sort itself out under Jeff Ulbrich. Every year in the NFL, we always seem a team or two surprise us in a good way, and Atlanta could be one of those teams.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 9-8

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have taken ownership of the NFC South for years now, but how about a bit of a regression? In 2024, Baker Mayfield played out of his mind and threw for 4,500 yard and 41 touchdowns. Well, his former offensive coordinator Liam Coen is now on the Jacksonville Jaguars as their head coach, so Mayfield might not be able to replicate what he did in 2024.

Overall, the Buccaneers are good but have a lower ceiling than many other teams. In fact, this team is a great example of being a high-floor, low-ceiling squad.

Carolina Panthers: 9-8

I do truly think the Carolina Panthers are in a position to finally put something together in the 2025 NFL Season. Bryce Young looked solid down the stretch in 2024, and that strong play could set the stage for a modest breakout season from the third-year QB this season.

Overall, though, the Panthers do have a pretty solid roster all the way around and are oozing with young talent just ready to breakout. Maybe I'm being a bit too optimistic with this team, but I see a path to success in a weaker NFC South. While Carolina likely misses the playoffs, a winning record would be downright amazing and much-needed for this franchise.

New Orleans Saints: 2-15

I have said this before and will stand by it; the New Orleans Saints could be the first winless team in the 17-game era. GM Mickey Loomis has his hands all over this disastrous operation. He's needed to rebuild for years now but keeps kicking the can down the road.

The Saints' roster is bad, old, and brittle. The QB situation might also be the worst in the NFL, so what does this team do right? A two-win season feels about right for this team, but having a first-year head coach also puts a ton more uncertainty into everything this team is about in the 2025 NFL Season. It's clear the Saints are going to be any good this year.