NFL Predictions: Records predictions for each NFC team in the 2025 season

NFC East

Washington Commanders: 12-5

Winning 12 games in 2024, the Washington Commanders are back at it in the 2025 NFL Season and will replicate their record but capture the division title. Jayden Daniels is going to play like an MVP and might get some MVP votes.

The roster itself isn't great, but it did get better this offseason, and it's not like we'd be surprise if Washington again won 12 games, right? This team could be something special.

Philadelphia Eagles: 11-6

It's fair to expect a Super Bowl hangover from the Philadelphia Eagles. Kellen Moore is no longer their offensive coordinator, and they also did lose numerous starters this offseason. It's also quite normal for a team to not be as good as they were after winning it all.

Jalen Hurts is a below-average passer and is really an average QB overall, so he's not going to be able to carry this team like other quarterbacks in the NFC. Philadelphia will still have a winning record and will still get themselves into the playoffs, but it won't be as dominant.

Dallas Cowboys: 6-11

If nothing else, the Dallas Cowboys will have a pretty efficient offense. Dak Prescott now has CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens to throw the ball to, and even though their RB room is below-average, Lamb and Pickens should be able to open up the run game quite a bit. However, this team is nothing special on paper and isn't going to amount to much in 2025.

Dallas winning six games feels right - they won't be a disastrous team, but they aren't going to be any good, either.

New York Giants: 5-12

What is there to say about the New York Giants? To give them credit; Jaxson Dart has looked quite good in the preseason and has actually been their best QB thus far, so it's only a matter of time before he enters into the starting lineup. New York is still flawed on both sides of the ball and have an extremely tough schedule to boot.