NFL Predictions: Records predictions for each NFC team in the 2025 season

NFC West

Arizona Cardinals: 10-7

Given what we know (or don't know) about Matthew Stafford's back injury, there is enough uncertainty there to now be lower on the Los Angeles Rams for the 2025 NFL Season. I've also been higher on the Cardinals than most, as this team is as good as it's been on paper in quite some time. Furthermore, this team did win six of their first 10 games in 2024.

It's not outrageous to think that their key additions along the defensive line will earn them another win or two in a modest but very successful NFC West division title season in 2025.

Los Angeles Rams: 9-8

The NFL is in a better place when Matthew Stafford is healthy and on the field, but we simply have no idea if he's truly healthy and will be ready for Week 1. Oddly enough, it also seems like the Rams are being a bit mysterious with this injury as well, which would lead me to believe that the veteran QB is hurt.

If so, Stafford certainly isn't going to be out on the field for all 17 games, and that would be enough for this team to take a small step back from their 2024 campaign and lose its grip on the division, which could spiral into something more if Stafford would decide to retire, or if LA simply decided to move on.

San Francisco 49ers: 8-9

The injuries are already piling up for the San Francisco 49ers, and even though they have a super easy schedule this year, I just do not get the sense that this team is ready to get back into the playoffs. You also have to think something is seriously wrong with the way this team trains and practices, as it seems like they are hurt every single season more than most teams.

An 8-9 season for the San Francisco 49ers is our prediction for this team.

Seattle Seahawks: 5-12

It's not often you see a team trying to get better in the offseason but does the total opposite. What the heck is this team trying to do? I understand trading Geno Smith and signing Sam Darnold, but the rest of the roster is just not good at all. It's going to be a regression year for this team, but I guess they tried to save face by taking Jalen Milroe in the 2025 NFL Draft.

He could turn into something in the long-term...