NFL Predictions: These quarterbacks are likely to be benched first in 2025

Spencer Rattler, New Orleans Saints

Spencer Rattler hung in there for the New Orleans Saints against the Arizona Cardinals, and his inevitable benching might not be his fault. The Saints simply have a bad football team, and with a first-year coaching staff to boot, the path to success in the 2025 NFL Season might not be there.

Furthermore, New Orleans used a high draft pick on Tyler Shough, and Shough narrowly lost the starting QB job to Rattler. It's likely only a matter of time before a few shaky Rattler starts paves the way for Tyler Shough.

However, the issue at hand here appears to be the lack of promise, overall, in the QB room, as it's not likely that either Rattler or Shough emerges as the long-term answer for this team.

Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

Bryce Young finished with a 49 passer rating in the Carolina Panthers' Week 1 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Perhaps Young just isn't going to take that next step. Sure, it is still just Week 1, and a lot could change, but what we saw from Young on Sunday is what we saw from him for the bulk of his first two years in the NFL. It's an unfortunate situation for the Carolina Panthers, as this team does have enough roster talent to compete for the NFC South title.

Andy Dalton is the Panthers' backup, so you could argue that putting Dalton in doesn't really do much for the team in terms of clarity on the QB situation, but if Young is this bad over the next few games, how do you not make a move?

The goal of a football team should be to win games, and the current regime in place did not draft Bryce Young. This could be shaping up to be a sad ending for the Young era in Carolina. Simply put, he might not be a franchise quarterback and might end up needing a fresh start after the 2025 NFL Season.