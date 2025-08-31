NFL Predictions: Top breakout players in the AFC West for 2025 season

The AFC West is one of the most loaded divisions in the NFL heading into the 2025 season. Even after sending three teams to the playoffs last year, you could argue this division is even stronger in 2025 than it was in 2024.

Everyone in the NFL is chasing the Chiefs, but nobody can appreciate that struggle more than the Broncos, Raiders, and Chargers. These teams all need big-time breakthrough players to compete with the reigning division and AFC champions. But the Chiefs aren't just going to automatically jump into the Super Bowl again this year.

Well, actually, they might. The Chiefs are an unstoppable force in January. But just like the other teams in the AFC West, they need young players to break through to keep their reign alive. Who are the top breakout players in the AFC West ahead of the 2025 season?

NFL Predictions: Breakout players for every AFC West team in 2025

Denver Broncos: Troy Franklin, WR

The Denver Broncos have a number of young players they will be relying on offensively, but Troy Franklin literally got a player at his position traded before roster cuts. We actually made a similar list like this earlier in the offseason, and our breakout pick for the Broncos was Devaughn Vele. But Vele was out-played all throughout the offseason program by Franklin, who appears poised to take on a massive role in Sean Payton's offense this year.

Franklin caught a touchdown pass in Denver's playoff appearance against the Bills last year, and that was really a launching-off point for him. He changed to jersey number 11 this offseason and is looking a lot more like the player we saw back at Oregon.

Kansas City Chiefs: Josh Simmons (LT) & Kingsley Suamataia (LG)

Nothing would be quite as cathartic for Chiefs fans this season than seeing the left side of the offensive line completely solidified.

And not just seeing it solidified, but actually having guys they've drafted and developed come through as long-term starters. Maybe this is more of a manifestation than a true projection, but the Chiefs are rolling with a couple of recent high draft picks, and they're going to let them sink or swim out there.

Los Angeles Chargers: Tre Harris, WR

I usually hate picking rookies for this kind of exercise, but Tre Harris has been getting a ton of offseason hype out of Chargers camp.

Maybe too much offseason hype...

The expectations that will be heaped upon Harris are immense. The Chargers are trying to protect him a little bit by bringing back veteran Keenan Allen, but based on what we've all seen and heard coming out of Chargers camp this year, Harris should be expected to play a big role. He was one of the most efficient receivers at the college level last year on a per-target basis, and he'll need to capitalize on his chances with the Chargers as well. He can bury Quinton Johnston on the depth chart for good.

Las Vegas Raiders: Dont'e Thornton, WR

Again, it's not ideal to pick rookies for this, because rookies are inherently all breakout candidates. But once again, the receiver position is coming into focus for the Raiders this year as rookie Dont'e Thornton has captivated everyone throughout the offseason program with his size and speed combination.

Thornton has a chance to be a real mismatch problem for defenses, and we know from his time in Seattle that Geno Smith can dial up the deep ball. This connection has a chance to be special and Thornton could even outplay second-round receiver Jack Bech early on.