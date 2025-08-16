NFL Predictions: Worst-case scenario for every AFC team in the 2025 season

Buffalo Bills - Buffalo overcompensates and gets in their own way, barely captures AFC East title and go one-and-done in the playoffs

Buffalo does get in their own way sometimes and simply lose games they shouldn't. With an easier schedule in 2025, that could very much happen in a disastrous season.

New York Jets - Justin Fields is unthinkably bad and Aaron Glenn can't find any rhythm in year one

Justin Fields isn't a starting-caliber QB in the NFL, and there is no guarantee that Aaron Glenn is head coach worthy, either. It could all come apart for the Jets in 2025.

Miami Dolphins - Miami wins eight or nine games and can't make up their minds

This would honestly be terrible for the franchise - the team isn't good enough to make the playoffs but not bad enough to be among the worst teams in the NFL and land a top-tier draft prospect in 2026.

New England Patriots - Drake Maye regresses with all the change as New England limps to a few wins

Drake Maye has seen a ton of change and newness around him. What if that overwhelms the young QB and he reverts back a season?

Denver Broncos - Bo Nix is maxed out as the team fails to make a leap forward

This might be the primary concern with Bo Nix. Some argued from the beginning that Nix was a finished product and had a lower ceiling in the NFL.

Kansas City Chiefs - Chiefs' margin for error evaporates as they win 10-ish games and lose the division

They won all of their one-score games in the 2024 NFL Season, and that surely won't happen again. What if things really go sideways and KC loses the division?

Los Angeles Chargers - Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers hit a ceiling, stay the same or regress, and don't move the needle in 2025

Jim Harbaugh knows how to coach, but does he know how to take this Los Angeles Chargers' team to the next level?

Las Vegas Raiders - Geno Smith and Pete Carroll can't establish much in the AFC as Las Vegas wins five games or fewer

I would personally predict this, as Geno Smith isn't a very good QB and far from being a top QB in the AFC. It could be another long season for the Raiders.