NFL Predictions: Worst-case scenario for every playoff team for 2025

NFC

Detroit Lions - Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn losses are too big to avoid

It's rare to see a team lose both of their coordinators like this, and the impact of losing both in the same offseason could truly push the Detroit Lions out of the playoffs in 2025. With the injuries already piling up, we could be in for a regressed Lions' team in the 2025 NFL Season.

Philadelphia Eagles - Super Bowl hangover pushes this team into a Wild Card spot in the playoffs and an early exit

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Baker Mayfield reverts back to his old days as Tampa misses playoffs

Baker Mayfield has played his tail off over the past two seasons for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and that might be an understatement, but what if he reverts back to his old ways? That 'old Baker' will probably always be there, so the hope is that losing Liam Coen doesn't regress the veteran QB back to what he was before arriving in Tampa.

Los Angeles Rams - Matthew Stafford's back injury lingers the entire season

This seems to be something to monitor as we creep closer to the 2025 NFL Season. Matthew Stafford has been in the NFL for years and has played hurt many times, but this back ailment really could put this entire operation off the rails this year. If so, the Rams will not only miss the playoffs, but their QB situation will be very murky.

Minnesota Vikings - JJ McCarthy looks awful

What if JJ McCarthy... stinks?

While many people might be high on the young QB, there is always a chance that he isn't any good. McCarthy is surrounded by one of the best supporting casts in the NFL, so his chances of success might be quite high, but he's young and has never played in a regular season game before.

It's more likely that he struggles early on like some of the recent rookie QBs did.

Washington Commanders - Jayden Daniels doesn't take a leap, and the good-not-great roster isn't enough to pick up the pace

The sophomore slump is a thing, and with how good Jayden Daniels was in 2024, there could be more of a chance that he regresses than actually improves. Furthermore, the Washington Commanders' roster is really not great. Sure, it's good, but if Daniels regresses a bit, the roster might not be good enough to lift this team. Could they miss the playoffs?

Green Bay Packers - Another 9-11 win season and Wild Card berth has us asking the same question next offseason

The Green Bay Packers have won 20 regular season games over the past two seasons and are just the epitome of a 'good not great' team. What if they fail to take that next step in the 2025 NFL Season? What approach does this team take in 2026 if they are again in that range and likely don't make any sort of playoff run?