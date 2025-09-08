NFL QB Power Rankings: Updated QB rankings after Week 1 action

24. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

Bears play Monday night vs. Vikings

The debut of Caleb Williams under new head coach Ben Johnson is going to be must-see TV on Monday night. Obviously, the Bears have high expectations for the former #1 overall pick, but especially so in this case because Williams has been so highly touted dating back to his time at Oklahoma. The Bears believe they’ve got the right head coach to unlock his skills, and they’ve certainly surrounded him with plenty of weapons in the passing game.

23. Drake Maye, New England Patriots

There’s no question that the excitement for Drake Maye and the Patriots was through the roof this offseason. Maye has been picked by just about every pundit out there to be one of the top breakout players in the league. But his performance against the Raiders – a horrendous defense on paper – left a lot to be desired. The future is still bright, but he struggled in Week 1.

22. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence didn’t have to do too much for the Jacksonville Jaguars in their weather-delayed win over the Carolina Panthers. In the battle of 90s expansion teams, Lawrence and the Jaguars were victorious, and Lawrence was just “fine”. He had a touchdown and a pick, but maybe most importantly for the long-term outlook, he was not sacked a single tim,e and the Jags ran for 200 yards. If the Jags can get their stud receivers going, it could be a fun year.

21. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

As it was for many quarterbacks in Week 1, it was really tough sledding for Kyler Murray going on the road to face the Saints. As bad as people expect the Saints to be, it’s hard for West Coast teams to travel to the East Coast and play early window games. Murray made some nice throws in this game, and we saw improvement in his connection with Marvin Harrison Jr., but he was sacked five times and was limited to small chunks most of the game through the air.