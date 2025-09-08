NFL QB Power Rankings: Updated QB rankings after Week 1 action

4. Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers

It was a vintage performance for Aaron Rodgers against his old team on Sunday afternoon. Rodgers threw four touchdown passes in his Steelers debut, and did a great job of spreading the ball around to all of his new targets. The only major issue with the debut of Rodgers in Pittsburgh was the fact that he was sacked four times. Getting hit that much won’t fly at his age.

3. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

To say Justin Herbert was dialed in against the Kansas City Chiefs would be a massive understatement. Herbert was able to sort of have his way with the Chiefs’ defense on Friday night, and to the surprise of many, he was pushing the ball to all of his different receivers. He was nearly flawless against a defense that has been one of the best in the league over the past couple of years.

2. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

It just feels like Lamar Jackson is on another MVP course here in 2025. Jackson lacks nothing as a player at this point. He is one of the most dynamic players at quarterback the league has ever seen, but we’re also witnessing the game slow down for him year after year. It feels like it will take a monumental collapse for Jackson and the Ravens not to win it all this season. He’s locked in. The Ravens couldn't finish the job against the Bills but Jackson wasn't the reason for that.

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

As the league MVP, Allen did his part out there in the absolute NFL game of the week against the Ravens. The Bills’ defense simply could do nothing to stop Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, at least until late in the game, and then Allen took over. It was like he turned on another mode within. The way Allen took over the game in the final five minutes against the Ravens was our latest sign of just how focused he is, and how locked in to that Super Bowl goal he is after winning the MVP last season.