NFL QB Power Rankings: Updated QB rankings after Week 2 action

28. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

It was a back-and-forth affair for the Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots in Week 2, but the Dolphins drop to 0-2 on the season and still have way more questions than answers. Tua Tagovailoa is 28th in our latest QB rankings and I suppose can only go up from here. At the end of the day, Tagovailoa is not a bad quarterback, but it’s been a terrible start for Miami this year, and that is often a reflection of their starting passer.

27. Joe Flacco, Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns were not very competitive against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2, and Joe Flacco feels like more of a placeholder than anything. It would shock me a bit if Flacco was the starter when Week 17 rolled around. The Browns did take Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel in the 2025 NFL Draft, and you get the sense that they want to see what each is made of at some point.

Flacco is also simply a backup-caliber QB at this point and was an average starter in his prime. Flacco is 27th in our power rankings.

26. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence has had a so-so start for the Jacksonville Jaguars, as the team is now 1-1 on the season after a close loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Lawrence simply hasn’t been quite as good as many of us thought he would be coming into the NFL, and this could be a major conversation if he doesn’t really show much improvement as the 2025 season goes on.

The Jags do have some nice pieces in place, but are we truly sure that Lawrence is going to be a long-term QB for them? He’s got four touchdowns and three interceptions on the season and is 26th in our power rankings

25. Mac Jones, San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers are now 2-0 on the season, and backup QB Mac Jones truly balled out in Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints, but Mac Jones is still, well, Mac Jones, so we aren’t going to rank him higher than this unless he keeps stacking strong performances.

Brock Purdy has some type of turf toe that will keep him out for a few more weeks, so we’re going to get a solid reading on Jones. The former Patriots and Jaguars QB is in a very solid situation as the 49ers’ backup, as his skillset fits this offense nicely.