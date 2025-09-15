NFL QB Power Rankings: Updated QB rankings after Week 2 action

16. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts has thrown for zero touchdown passes this year. He’s also thrown for zero interceptions and just 253 yards. Folks, we need to tune it down with Hurts - he is far, far from being a top-5 QB in this league and is clearly not top-10, either. At best, he is an average QB along for the ride on a loaded team.

And it seems like the 2025 NFL Season is going to be more of the same for Hurts and the Eagles. They have won their first two games and notched a very huge win against the Kanas City Chiefs in Week 2.

15. Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers

I was a shaky day for Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers offense in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks, but we knew that something like this was coming at some point. Rodgers and the Steelers are now 1-1 on the season and probably needed humbled like this. The four-time NFL MVP is still Aaron Rodgers, so the offense will likely rebound.

14. Geno Smith, Las Vegas Raiders

Geno Smith and the Las Vegas Raiders play on Monday Night Football against the Los Angeles Chargers. Smith and the Raiders go into this game 1-0, but the worry here is if this team can hang around with the best squads in the AFC, as the roster itself just isn’t all that special.

Geno Smith is 14th in our power rankings, and people tend to make Smith to be something he’s not.

13. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

I have told people to not sleep on the Arizona Cardinals all offseason, and through two games, Arizona is 2-0. Now yes, both of their wins come against below-average NFC South teams, but what else do you want the Cardinals to do? Kyler Murray has now thrown for three touchdowns against one interception and is has been good thus far.

This team could hang around in the NFC West divisional race, but I do believe they are going to fall short there. The veteran QB is 13th in our QB rankings.