NFL QB Power Rankings: Updated QB rankings after Week 2 action

12. Russell Wilson, New York Giants

Russell Wilson had one of the best games of his NFL career in Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys, but the Cowboys ended up making more plays than the Giants and squeaked out with a victory. Wilson tossed 450 yards through the air and three touchdowns in one of the more prolific performances we typically see in today’s NFL.

Wilson was significantly better than his Week 1 dud against the Washington Commanders and has shot up our QB rankings, but there comes a time where the honeymoon ends with Wilson…

11. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Playing on Monday Night Football against the Houston Texans, Baker Mayfield is just outside the top-10 in our QB power rankings for Week 2. Mayfield has really turned his career around with the Bucs and is quite the quarterback now.

The Bucs being able to win in Week 2 gets them to yet another 2-0 start. With the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints being non-factors this year, they’ll again only have to fend off the Atlanta Falcons, and they should be able to do that for 2025, at least.

Mayfield has a plethora of weapons at his disposal and has proven to be able to throw the ball all over the place.

10. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott is a very efficient QB and is going to be higher in our QB power rankings. He’s simply a capable quarterback and can absolutely be top-10 from time to time. Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys got into a major shootout against the New York Giants that actually went into overtime, and the Cowboys prevailed to earn their first win of the season.

It was a wild ending, and Dallas doesn’t win that game with many other quarterbacks, so let’s give Prescott credit where it is due. He’s 10th in our latest QB rankings as Week 2 of the 2025 NFL Season closes out.

The issue here, though, is that Prescott really isn’t going to rise up much more than this - there is definitely a ceiling with the quarterback.

9. Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts

Is Daniel Jones… good? He’s thrown for nearly 600 yards and has two touchdown passes through two games, and the Indianapolis Colts are 2-0 on the season after a very wild ending against the Denver Broncos.

To be fair, the Broncos did shoot themselves in the foot time and time again, but Jones and the Colts’ offense simply made big plays when they needed to the most, and it’s shocking, frankly, to see Jones playing this well when it matters the most.

The Colts are currently in the driver’s seat in the AFC South. Can they dethrone the Houston Texans? Jones is currently ninth in our latest QB power rankings.