NFL QB Power Rankings: Updated QB rankings after Week 2 action

8. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

On one hand, the Cincinnati Bengals are 2-0 for the first time in years, but Joe Burrow has a tuf toe injury and is going to miss a few games, so if nothing else, they did give themselves a bit of a buffer with Burrow now set to be out.

Jake Browning is the Cincinnati Bengals’ backup quarterback and is definitely capable, so the Bengals might be able to escape this Burrow-less stretch with not many blemishes on their record. For now, Joe Burrow is eighth in our power rankings, but he’s actually going to be off of these rankings entirely when Browning officially takes over as the starter in Week 3 and beyond.

7. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford has a 107.1 passer rating through two games and has led the LA Rams to a strong 2-0 start. This team was just 1-4 through five games last year, so they are already in a much better spot. The Rams are going to make a very deep playoff run if they can stay healthy, and this is especially true for Matthew Stafford, who had some odd back ailment for some of the offseason.

Stafford is seventh in our latest QB power rankings and is definitely someone who could climb up a the season goes on.

6. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football in Week 2, so we will see Herbert and Geno Smith later on Monday. Herbert is sixth in our QB power rankings after a very strong performance in Week 1, a win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

This is about as high as I could rank Herbert, though, as I truly believe he’s got a ceiling to him. Sure, he can put up some efficient numbers, but what else is there? Is he ever going to lead the LA Chargers on a deep playoff run?

Will the Chargers ever get a Super Bowl out of Justin Herbert? He’s good, yes, but just how good?

5. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders lost a tough game on Thursday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers, but Daniels is still among the best quarterbacks in the NFL and is going to keep this team in contention for the entire season. I do wonder how much a lack of high-end talent is going to hurt this team, but that could turn things more onto Daniels, so I will be watching here to see how that shakes out.

I am very high on this young QB and have no problem ranking him fifth in our latest QB power rankings