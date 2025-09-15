NFL QB Power Rankings: Updated QB rankings after Week 2 action

4. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen did not light the world on fire in Week 2, but the Buffalo Bills move to 2-0 on the season after a blowout of the New York Jets. Allen and the Bills are going to cruise to another AFC East title, as the Jets, Dolphins, and Patriots are all very flawed, so unless something major happens, the Bills will be atop the division.

Allen is fourth in our updated QB power rankings and is the best QB in the NFL in certain weeks, but he’s dropped a slot or two here in our Week 2 rankings.

3. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson is not human. He’s simply excellent in every sense of the world and is already an all-time great QB no matter what other people say. He’s currently third in our QB rankings but is typically the best quarterback in the NFL at any given time.

The Baltimore Ravens earned a statement win over the Cleveland Browns after their second-half collapse in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills. Can Jackson and the Ravens finally ge over the hump and perhaps make a deep playoff run this year?

2. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Jared Goff threw five touchdown passes in a blowout win over the Chicago Bears in Week 2 of the 2025 NFL Season, and he’s second in our QB power rankings. Goff and the Detroit Lions seemed to be written off a bit after Week 1, but they definitely silenced some doubters in Week 2.

Goff has been an excellent QB for the majority of his career and has played a ton of football, so there is absolutely a higher floor with this quarterback. He’s second in our power rankings.

1. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love has thrown four touchdown passes this year against zero interceptions and has a 120 passer rating. He and the Green Bay Packers have cruised to a 2-0 record with wins over the Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders.

You could argue that a few other quarterbacks could be at the top of our list, but I do believe Love is trending that way at the moment. He’s first in our QB power rankings, but can he keep this high ranking in Week 3 and beyond?