NFL QB Power Rankings: Updated QB rankings after Week 3 action

28. Spencer Rattler, New Orleans Saints

This was our first true “clunker” of a performance so far this season from Spencer Rattler and the Saints. After showing some nice glimpses in the first two weeks of the season, Rattler came crashing back down to earth a bit with a rough performance against the Seattle Seahawks. The Saints were decimated, and there wasn’t much Rattler could do about it from the very start. Now that the Saints are 0-3, it’ll be interesting to see how long the leash is.

27. Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans

Nobody was under any illusion going into the 2025 season that the Titans were some world beaters out there. They are a rebuilding team, and Cam Ward is suffering from that. Obviously, Ward himself also looks like a rookie but you can see the glimpses of growth. He had a touchdown pass but also an interception and took four more sacks against the Colts.

26. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

It’s pretty impressive that all Bryce Young needed to do for the Panthers to beat the Falcons 30-0 was completed 16 passes for 121 yards. He had a really nice rushing touchdown against Atlanta as well to help the Panthers to a win, but Young got a lot of help from his friends in this one. Still, this game was an encouraging sign if you’re a Panthers fan for both Young and the defense, which has struggled to start the year.

25. Mac Jones, San Francisco 49ers

The San Francsico 49ers are dealing with life without Brock Purdy right now, but they’re still 3-0 heading into Week 4 action. There’s no question that Purdy is the leader of this team, but Mac Jones is holding down the fort quite nicely. In a hard-fought battle against the Cardinals, Jones and the 49ers’ offense came through. He had a strong showing with 284 passing yards and an absolute dime deep down the right side of the field to Ricky Pearsall.