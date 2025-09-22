NFL QB Power Rankings: Updated QB rankings after Week 3 action

24. Russell Wilson, New York Giants

Even with some flashes of brilliance at times, you just get the impression that we’re not far off from the Russell Wilson era in New York giving way to the Jaxson Dart era. The Giants clearly want it to happen at some point in the near future but Russ has done a decent job, all things considered. He had a couple of bad interceptions against the Chiefs, and could have had more, but he doesn’t go down without a fight.

23. Geno Smith, Las Vegas Raiders

Do not be fooled by the box score in this one. Geno Smith did some stat padding against the Washington Commanders and finished with 289 yards and three touchdowns, but it was after this one got way out of hand, 34-10 going into the fourth quarter. Smith was horrendous against the Charger son Monday night and struggled early against the Commanders as well.

22. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

It looked like the Miami Dolphins were about to potentially do something fun and interesting against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night, but Tua Tagovailoa had a really awful interception at the worst possible time. For Dolphins fans, it’s the same old song again. He’s got five touchdowns, four interceptions, and a fumble through the first three games of the season. And Dolphins fans are getting fed up quickly.

21. Marcus Mariota, Washington Commanders

Aside from a lost fumble, which came on the back end of a really nice run, Marcus Mariota was kind of awesome in his 2025 debut for the Commanders. Everyone in Washington hopes to get Jayden Daniels back on the field as quickly as possible, but there’s a reason why Mariota is such a coveted backup. He had 207 passing yards, 40 rushing yards, two touchdowns, and the Commanders coasted to 41 points and a win.