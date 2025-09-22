NFL QB Power Rankings: Updated QB rankings after Week 3 action

20. Carson Wentz, Minnesota Vikings

Kevin O’Connell strikes again? The last time we saw Carson Wentz, he and the Kansas City Chiefs were getting absolutely blown out in the final week of the 2025 regular season against the Broncos. Wentz was barely able to get the Chiefs’ offense to midfield. And in his first start of 2025 in place of JJ McCarthy, he threw a pair of touchdowns as the Vikings absolutely obliterated the Bengals.

19. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

It feels like the AFC South quarterbacks who are “supposed” to be good are in the quarterback equivalent of the Bermuda Triangle. The Jacksonville Jaguars got a win on Sunday against the Texans, but how much do you really say Lawrence had to do with that? He completed 50 percent of his throws and the Jaguars were 4-of-15 on third downs. The offensive operation has yet to take off, to say the least.

18. CJ Stroud, Houston Texans

It’s like the Monstars came and stole CJ Stroud’s special abilities. Nothing about what we’ve seen from Stroud dating back to early in the 2024 season makes any sense based on what we saw from him as a rookie. The Texans have to be wondering the same at this point. Stroud had another pair of interceptions and needed 25 completions to eclipse 200 yards passing. His final INT sealed the victory for the Jaguars.

17. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals have flirted with disaster the first two weeks of the season, and playing like that as a team got them burned in Week 3 against the 49ers. Kyler Murray had just 159 passing yards in a big divisional matchup, though he might have had at least 200 if Marvin Harrison Jr. wouldn’t have dropped that one pass…Regardless, Murray and the Cardinals have bigger problems facing them with James Conner’s injury. Murray is going to have to put more of the team on his back.