NFL QB Power Rankings: Updated QB rankings after Week 3 action

16. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

The struggles for the Denver Broncos’ offense persist here early in the season. The expectation has been for quarterback Bo Nix to take the next step, but Nix missed a number of opportunities in the Broncos’ loss to the Chargers, and he might be feeling the pressure. It’s clear he’s not able to get into a groove out there right now, but there are big plays waiting to be made.

15. Drake Maye, New England Patriots

Drake Maye is simply being asked right now to do too much for the Patriots’ offense. The Patriots had three fumbles from their top running backs Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson, and Maye had a pair of turnovers himself. He was also sacked five times against the Pittsburgh Steelers, so it’s clear this Pats team is a work in progress. And for Maye, it’s about the glimpses. He threw for 268 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a close game.

14. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

Since this is just a weekly thing, Caleb Williams making a huge jump like this is not against the rules. What we’ve seen from Caleb Williams in the first two weeks compared to what we saw in Week 3 was a night and day difference. Williams was getting everyone involved against Dallas’s defense, throwing four touchdown passes to four different receivers while also not taking a single sack. Overall, and considering the week prior, it might have been the best performance of his NFL career so far.

13. Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers gives the Steelers a veteran savvy they desperately needed, and even with an interception against the Patriots, you could feel that veteran presence really coming into play for them. Rodgers only threw for 139 yards against the Patriots but had a pair of touchdown passes. The offensive operation has to pick up the pace very soon for the Steelers but Rodgers has proven early on how big he can be for that team.