NFL QB Power Rankings: Updated QB rankings after Week 3 action

12. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

It wasn’t the best week for Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys, losing on the road to the Chicago Bears. But that doesn’t negate all that Prescott has done so far this season. He threw a pair of interceptions in the loss and Dallas was an ugly 3-of-11 on third downs in this game. It was not a great day at the office but Prescott has played well for the majority of the year so far and I expect him to bounce back quickly.

11. Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

After a rough first week in Seattle, Sam Darnold has bounced back over the past two games. It was a dominant effort by Seattle overall on Sunday, but Darnold did his part. He threw a pair of touchdown pass and needed only 14 completions overall to get the win at home on Sunday. Maybe the most important stat of the day – the Seahawks kept Darnold clean. He was hit just twice and wasn’t sacked at all against the Saints.

10. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

I don’t know where to put Patrick Mahomes on a list like this. Part of me wants to be reverent of his accomplishments, and part of me wants to be honest about where he and the Chiefs’ offense are at. It just feels like we’re seeing a shell of the Chiefs each week. The dynasty hangover, if that’s a thing. But Mahomes is still Mahomes. Where does that leave us? Inefficient weekly offense with occasional Mahomes moments, and the Chiefs inevitably “in” every game?

9. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

It’s difficult to go up against the Cleveland Browns’ defense these days, and Jordan Love found that out the hard way. Even with extended rest after playing the Thursday prior, Love was overwhelmed to the tune of five sacks and an interception against the cleveland defense. We obviously expect him to bounce back, but this was a really tough outing overall. You’ve got to credit the Browns, who forced Love and the Green Bay offense into 18 third-down situations.