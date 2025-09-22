NFL QB Power Rankings: Updated QB rankings after Week 3 action

8. Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts

I guess Week 3 is about as close as we’ve come to Daniel Jones coming crashing back to earth. The Colts actually punted in this game. Jones had just one touchdown. But once again, he did not turn the ball over and operated Shane Steichen’s offense to near-perfection. And when Jonathan Taylor has three rushing touchdowns and over 100 yards on the ground? Jones doesn’t have to doo too much anyway.

7. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The cardiac Bucs were at it again on Sunday as they pulled another rabbit out of their hat for the third straight week. Baker Mayfield thrives in the pressure situations and good news – his team has had the ball last the first three weeks of the season. The Bucs have a great leader under center and while Mayfield doesn’t play perfect every week, he knows how to come through in the clutch and make big-time plays.

6. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford and the Rams did better than most against the Vic Fangio-led Philadelphia Eagles defense. Obviously, the Rams weren’t able to close it out, but they were a blocked field goal away from going on the road and winning in a hostile environment. The drive Stafford led to potentially win it was what we’ve come to expect from him in those clutch moments. He’ll bounce back.

5. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

It’s pretty clear right now that Justin Herbert is playing on another plane when he’s at his best. He struggled at times on Sunday with the injuries to the offensive line and Denver’s pass rush taking advantage, but when it mattered, Herbert made some unbelievable throws and orchestrated the two-minute drill to perfection. He is looking like he’s taken that next step in year two under Jim Harbaugh.