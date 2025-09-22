NFL QB Power Rankings: Updated QB rankings after Week 3 action

4. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

You can call it whatever you want, but Jalen Hurts feels more like a chameleon than anything else. If the Eagles ask him to air it out and throw 40 times, he can do that and do it effectively. If they want to grind out the clock and run the ball into the ground, he can do that as well. If they need him to be clutch…He does it all. Hurts was marvelous against the Rams on a day in which the running game struggled. He put his team in position to win, and they did.

3. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Jared Goff plays Monday night vs. Ravens

What we saw from Jared Goff in Week 2 was much more what we’ve come to expect from both him and the rest of that Detroit Lions offense over the past couple of years. After putting up a complete dud in Week 1, Goff proved that Week 1 is a dirty liar and had an outstanding, surgical game against the Bears last week. He’s going to need to be on top of his game on Monday night to have a repeat performance against the Ravens.

2. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson plays Monday night vs. Lions

The Monday night matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Detroit Lions could be a Super Bowl preview, but it’s going to require Lamar Jackson playing much better in January than we’ve seen in recent years. This will be a great test because this game could very easily get into a bit of a shootout, and Jackson is going to have a lot put on his shoulders to make plays per usual.

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen had half as many touchdowns (3) as he did incompletions (6) in a win on Thursday against the Miami Dolphins. Even with the Dolphins making a game out of it, it just felt like Allen was constantly in command…because he is. The reigning MVP is on another level, even in tight games. It just feels like there’s no situation right now in which Allen and the Bills do not have the advantage.