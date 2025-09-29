NFL QB Power Rankings: Updated QB rankings after Week 4 action

The NFL quarterback hierarchy is beginning to shake out. Let's see how all 32 starters stack up with each other as Week 4 closes out. Yet again, there was a ton of action in Week 4. This truly feels like one of the more wild starts to an NFL season we've had in quite some time.

There have been more blocked field goals and more dramatic finishes than I think I have seen in quite some time. As it stands, the current QB hierarchy is beginning to take shape, as it's only a matter of time before the best QBs in the league and the worst end up sorting themselves out.

Let's dive into our latest QB power rankings as Week 4 closes out.

Week 4 NFL quarterback power rankings for the 2025 season

32. Jake Browning, Cincinnati Bengals

Jake Browning and the Cincinnati Bengals play the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Footbal, and this is not going to be a pretty outing. Browning is now likely the starter for Cincy for the rest of the season, but he’s a backup QB for a reason, and this subpar Bengals’ offensive line only makes things harder. Browning is our last-ranked QB in our latest rankings.

31. Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans

There just isn’t much to say about Cam Ward and the Tennessee Titans. From top to bottom, this franchise is flat-out pathetic. The coaching staff gets out-coached each week, and Ward himself has not only had to deal with some subpar WR play, but he’s not been very good himself despite a strong offensive line.

I would honestly be shocked if Brian Callahan and his coaching staff survived into the 2026 NFL Season, as the Titans really need to rip this thing down to the studs and start fresh. There is virtually nothing for this team to hang their hats on through three weeks, as the Titans fall to 0-4, and it’s hard to see when their first win could even happen.

30. Joe Flacco, Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns are now 1-3 on the season after a bad loss to the Detroit Lions, and it simply has to be a matter of time before Flacco is sent to the bench. He’s been bad this year, and that really isn’t much of a surprise. Flacco can hang around for the most part, but he makes horrid decisions with the football most of the time.

The Browns also have Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders sitting behind him on the depth chart, and the Browns would be wise to see both of those rookie QBs getting some action in 2025.

29. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

I don’t know about you, but I am about ready to throw in the towel with Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers. This franchise again needs a huge reset, and its decision to take Young with the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft was the wrong move.

It’s just been a brutal start to his NFL career for Young, but he’s also simply a bad quarterback, and with each passing week, it’s hard to keep making excuses and finding reasons why he might put it together.

Young is no. 29 in our QB power rankings as Week 4 of the 2025 NFL Season closes out. What is there to hang your hat on with this quarterback or franchise?